Wilmington man to spend 7 years in prison for selling drugs after serving 12 years for murder

A man who served 12 years in prison for murder is heading back to prison on drug charges (Photo: Radspunk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

32-year-old Anthony Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after serving an approximately 12-year sentence for Second Degree Murder before recently receiving the latest ruling.

According to the Department of Justice, Jackson and another person arrived at a location in Brunswick County on November 2, 2021, where Jackson sold an undercover ATF agent 27 grams of methamphetamine. Following the sale, law enforcement received information that Jackson had driven to the deal with a semi-automatic handgun in the center console of his car.

Jackson’s arrest and sentencing comes as part of “Operation Golfer”, which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.