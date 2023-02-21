Wilmington marks 137 years since devastating days-long fire destroyed blocks of buildings

A devastating fire in 1886 destroyed a large portion of Wilmington (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been 137 years since one of the largest fires in Wilmington’s history.

The blaze began on February 21, 1886 at the foot of Chestnut Street and burned for several days before being brought under control.

The fire originated aboard the steamboat ‘Bladen’, which was loaded with cotton and naval stores after traveling from Fayetteville. The steamboat drifted into the wharf, spreading flames ashore. Fire swept north along the east bank of the river until wharves, warehouses, and other waterfront buildings were completely engulfed in flames, overwhelming the volunteer fire companies.

With most of the telegraph lines destroyed, Clem Brown, the telegraph operator, had to climb up a telegraph pole to contact the Goldsboro and Florence, SC fire departments for help.

The Florence firefighters were loading their equipment at the Florence train depot 20 minutes after receiving the call, and 3 hours later were in Wilmington ready to help fight the fire.

All properties in the area of Red Cross, Third, and Princess Streets were destroyed.

Hot embers also caused the fire to spread to Sixth and Swann Streets, destroying another complete block of businesses.

This fire began the firefighting career of then 19 years-old Charles Schnibben, who had arrived from Germany only five years earlier and who would later become the department’s first paid Fire Chief.