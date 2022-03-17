Wilmington mayor discusses economic growth at Cape Fear CREW luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Mayor Bill Saffo shared his vision for the city during the Cape Fear CREW “One-On-One On Wilmington” luncheon.

Cape Fear CREW is an organization for women in commercial real estate in the region. Mayor Bill Saffo talked about future development prospects and attracting new residents and businesses to the city.

He also highlighted economic growth not only in Wilmington, but also in the surrounding counties.

“Over the last 6 months, between the city and the county working with an incentive package with the state of North Carolina over 1,200 jobs. In addition to that, every segment of our economy is growing. The university is growing, the hospital system is growing, our tourism is growing. The region is growing as a whole, and we’re becoming a powerhouse in the state of North Carolina,” said Bill Saffo, Wilmington mayor.

Saffo also discussed development of homes, apartments, and the housing market for older neighborhoods in the city.