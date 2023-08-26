Wilmington Moose Lodge 343 hosts community day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Moose Lodge 343 hosted a community day Saturday with fun for the whole family.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and community yard sale, followed by lunch at 11:30 am with hot dogs and chips, then free ice cream for dessert.

Other activities included face painting, kids crafts, lodge tours, and school backpack giveaways.

Parents also had the opportunity to get free ID’s made for their children who may not have a form of identification.

Dozens of people came out to enjoy the event.