Wilmington murder suspect found dead, suspect also linked to break-ins and stabbing death of dog

Elijah Keever (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect wanted for stabbing a man to death on Park Avenue in Wilmington has been found dead.

Wilmington Police say the naked body of Elijah Keever, 23, was found in a wooded area between Oleander Drive and Greenville Village Mobile Home Park.

Keever is the suspect wanted for stabbing Randy Davis, 62, who died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

During the same time of the murder, police discovered there had been two break-ins. It’s believe Keever broke into a home on Hinton Avenue and stabbed a dog to death, before leaving the home and running into Davis and stabbing him on Park Avenue.

Police say Keever then ran off and broke into a business in the 100 block of Sebrell Avenue. At some point, he took off his clothing and ran across Oleander Drive. Someone who spotted a naked man running across the street flagged down an officer, who tried to find the ‘naked man’ using a K9. They were unable to find him.

As detectives were getting warrants for Keever, police received a call about a nude man’s body that had been found in the woods. Officers identified the body as Keever’s.

No word on his cause of death. Police are waiting on toxicology reports from the autopsy.

Police say if Keever had not died in the wooded area, he would have faced first degree murder charges.