Wilmington native, former Miss NC Carli Batson crowned 76th Queen Azalea

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Carli Batson is this year’s Queen Azalea. The former Miss North Carolina 2021, and Miss Wilmington 2018, says being crowned is a full circle moment for her.

Carli says as a child, she remembers sitting street side, watching the celebration. Today, she’s at the center of it.

“To be the 76th Azalea Festival Queen is something that I never dreamed could be a possibility for me. So, I’m just really grateful and humbled to stand here, in front of everyone today.”

Azalea Festival President Denise Szaloky says she is extremely proud of Batson’s journey to becoming Queen Azalea.

“Carli was on the Azalea Festival Princess Court, the Queen’s Court, and invited guest as Miss North Carolina and is now Queen Azalea 76th. That’s the first time that’s ever happened as well.”

The Queen’s Coronation marks the start of the Azalea Festival. Over the next few days, there will be performances, garden tours, visits to area attractions, and of course, the big parade on Saturday.