Wilmington native supports Navy task group countering Russian undersea threats

Ensign Victor Olson (Photo: Navy Office of Community Outreach)

MILLINGTON, TN (WWAY) — Ensign Victor Olson, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, will support the U.S. Navy’s new Task Group Greyhound while serving aboard USS Thomas Hudner.

A release by the Navy Office of Community Outreach states the task group was established to ensure warships in the Western Atlantic are continuously ready to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions including missions to counter Russian undersea threats to the homeland.

“As the leading ship for Task Group Greyhound, USS Thomas Hudner and her crew are able to display their proficiency in anti-submarine warfare to the world while ensuring freedom of the seas just off our coasts,” said Olson.

Undersea security is a major concern in the Atlantic because adversaries are closing the gap in the undersea domain, according to Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. He joined Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two and deputy commander, 2nd Fleet, formally introducing Task Group Greyhound at an event held at Naval Station Mayport aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, Sept. 27.

“Task Group Greyhound provides us a way to increase continuity between training and operating against high-end competitors in a dynamic environment,” McLane said. “These destroyers are now designated under Task Group Greyhound in the western Atlantic on watch 24/7 ready to practice, integrate, and operate at a moment’s notice.”

The Task Group is a reference to the World War II destroyers, or “Greyhounds of the Fleet,” that patrolled the seas in the “Battle of the Atlantic.” The modern version is similar to how readiness is maintained aboard Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Spain.

The first two ships participating will be USS Thomas Hudner and USS Donald Cook. Additional ships will be added as the initiative reaches Final Operational Capability in the summer of 2022.

Serving in the Navy means Olson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy helps contribute to national defense in many ways,” said Olson. “We ensure safe and free ocean trade routes around the globe, we act as a deterrent to foreign aggression by being able to take the fight to their waters and we help people at home and abroad through.”

As Olson and other sailors continue to train, they prepare for this and other future missions serving in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is how I can ensure others are able to enjoy the freedoms this country affords that so many other nations do not,” added Olson. “It makes me proud to be a part of nearly 250 years of naval tradition, and it is an honor to be able to contribute to the next page of our nation’s naval history.”