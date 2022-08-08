Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season.

The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates.

Kids were able to choose a back pack and fill them with the supplies ranging from pencils, markers, books and binders.

The non-profit was presented with a $2,500 check from Spectrum.

The money will be used in more ways than one, Brittany Koontz with the Foster Pantry.

“We have a lot of different programs at the Foster Pantry, including scholarship opportunities obviously the tangible materials that we are able to provide to families and then events like this,” she said. “This money goes long way to being able to support the people that support these kids.”

Foster pantry was hit pretty hard during the pandemic – donations are always welcomed and will be used toward helping ease the transition of local foster children.

