Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community.

The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products.

The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday.

Agencies geared toward helping women had the opportunity to pick-up some purses from Strickland’s on Oleander in Wilmington.

Bo Dean, with Central Rotary spear headed the project, he said it may just be a pocketbook, but it means the world to women who have little.

Wilmington Central Rotary filled the purses with personal care products.

The purses and bags are being given to agencies geared towards helping women.

“They’ve been given to providers that 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they spend their whole time making sure these women are taken care of, and that’s extraordinary,” he said. “So, it’s not about Central Rotary, it’s about the providers that are taking the bags, putting them in their hands and really making a difference in their lives.”

Community Engagement Director Alisa Newber with Fruit Ministries and works with women who are unhoused and have survived human trafficking.

Most arrive to their ministries with nothing but the clothes on their back, according to Newber.

“When we set her up with a purse, changes of clothes, outfits, shoes toiletries, everything she needs, a safe place to stay, it means the world to her,” she said. “It’s like Christmas to her, so this is a blessing.”

For more information on First Fruit Ministries click here.

This is the fourth year the rotary club has held this event, gently used purses are always accepted to donate can click here.