Wilmington not to appeal ruling for short-term rentals registration

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Wilmington has decided not to appeal a ruling that struck down key parts of the city’s rental ordinance last month.

Not appealing means the city will abide by a unanimous decision from the N.C. Court of Appeals that ruled Wilmington can’t require owners to register rental properties but allowed other parts of the city’s rental ordinance to stand.

The city of Wilmington had the option to ask the North Carolina Supreme Court to rule on the case, but the court wouldn’t have had to take it up, Shawn Evans, an assistant city attorney told the Wilmington City Council on Monday.

