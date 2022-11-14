Wilmington officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

Dashon Davis (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a Wilmington police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and RDO Inflicting Serious Injury.

According to a news release, officers stopped a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Market Street. Police say the vehicle did not have its registration displayed.

As officers approached, Davis allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle.

Police say officers were mere inches away from the vehicle when the suspect suddenly put it in drive and quickly accelerated, nearly hitting the officers.

As a result, one officer fell and was injured. The suspect took off. The injured officer was treated and released from NHRMC.

Shortly after, officers found the suspect’s vehicle.

Davis turned himself in on Monday. He is currently being held under a $75,000 secured bond.