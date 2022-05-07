Wilmington Parks and Recreation asks for public input to develop Greenfield Park master plan

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents gathered at the Amphitheatre at Greenfield Lake on Saturday afternoon, to give public input for a master plan for the Greenfield Park area.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation gave residents a chance to tell them what they wanted to see in Greenfield Park.

Some residents highlighted safety concerns, and others shared they would like to see new amenities and updates to things already in the park.

“I’m very passionate about the lake, I think it’s our greatest resource, here, from a parks perspective. We have so many parks but this is really the, –like the flagship park, and I just really wish to see it better utilized.” Chip Vogt, resident.

“This is great, and it’s nice to meet Wilmingtonians that saw Greenfield lake how it was before, what it’s become. We voted skate park, pickleball courts, and the Amphitheatre for improvements”, said Rachael O’ Brien, resident.

The final plan is expected to include landscaping and maintenance plan, a plan to open shoreline sight lines, and a safety and security analysis,

Wilmington Parks and Recreation Landscape Supervisor Sam Lee, said this is a master plan to update the 250-acre park over 10 years, and they will be gathering input over the next few weeks.

“We’ll compile all of this. McAdams is our consulting firm. We’ll all get together. They’ll present it in the best way we can develop a long term plan to develop the park according to the wishes of the people who use the park.” said Sam Lee, Wilmington Parks and Recreation landscape supervisor.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation has also launched an online survey, asking residents to share their input on what they would like to see in the park. The survey’s deadline is May 22.