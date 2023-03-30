Wilmington Parks and Recreation host all-inclusive pickleball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Parks and Recreation recently teamed up with UNCW’s recreation therapy department to host and all-inclusive pickleball event at Maides Park.

The one one hour event was open to everyone, regardless of ability. And all the equipment needed to play was provided.

Sara Miller, a UNCW recreation therapy lecturer, says one of her former students learned about the program during an internship in another city, which led them to propose a similar event here.

Pickleball is such a huge sport right now, it’s very trending, and so we wanted a place where anybody of every ability could come and play, and be together, create a community,” Miller said.

This is the second time they’ve hosted the all-inclusive pickleball event. The next one will be held next Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Maides Park.