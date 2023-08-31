Wilmington pest control company fined for alleged improper placement of pigeon bait

Pigeon (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington pest control company has been fined for allegedly placing its pigeon control bait in an improper location.

Angus Trott, a structural pest control licensee for Port City Pest in Wilmington, agreed to pay $1,600 for failing to supervise the structural pest control performed by his business.

Bait trays and bait for the control of pigeons were improperly placed in a location that was accessible to the public and children, according to a press release.

The N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee recently approved settlement agreements for several cases across the state, including New Hanover County, at its meeting in Raleigh.