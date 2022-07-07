Wilmington Planning Commission votes to amend short-term rental regulations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Planning Commission has voted unanimously in favor of amending a code on short-term rentals, after the state appeals court struck down its original statute.

The original ordinance set up a “lottery registration system”, which would only grant certain homeowners the ability to rent out properties short-term.

In April, the North Carolina Court of Appeals rules that Wilmington’s short-term rental ordinance violate state law.

The Planning Commission’s recommended amendments include the elimination of the registration requirement and penalties associated with it.



“It means different things to different people,” Wilmington Planning Commission Chair JC Lyle said. “The folks who are in the district, who have bad experiences with the short time rentals, you know it might be bad news to some of them. Whereas, the folks who own short term rentals and wanted a little bit more flexibility, it would be good news for them.”

The recommended amendment will go to the city council and will be voted on next month.