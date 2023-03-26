Wilmington Police and Fire host hockey game to benefit paws4people

This years game serves to be their tenth annual hockey game.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department are often faced with scenarios in which they have to work together as a team. On Saturday the circumstances were just a little bit different.

The two agencies battled against one another in a hockey game. This tenth annual event serves to select an organization in which the proceeds will go to.

This year paws4people was the chosen beneficiary. The local non-profit organization trains and places assistance dogs in the homes of those who need it.

After a finishing the game with a tie, the firefighters ultimately came out victorious in a shoot-out.

Master Firefighter Allen Lewis, Wilmington Fire Department, said, “This is the first time in a while that we’ve actually had back-to-back victories, so, coming off of one last year and repeating again this year, especially with our new cup, it’s a big event and I’m excited for our team and how we came together.”

Detective Troy Herman, Wilmington Police Department, said, “We know these guys are pretty physical and we tried to go toe-to-toe with them in the first period there and I think it played to their style a little more than it does to ours.”

Director of Executive Administration Katlin Bellamy, paws4people, said they are so grateful to be apart of this years tenth annual Guns and Hoses event, as it has been an amazing support to their organization.