Wilmington Police arrest man accused of pushing woman from moving vehicle

WPD has arrested a man following a hit and run (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man following a weekend hit and run.

Police say an officer noticed a female lying in the road in the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Road on April 23rd around 7:00 p.m.

She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

WPD says it was determined 42-year-old John Eric Thompson of Scotts Hill was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim who he then pushed out of a moving vehicle.

Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest and he turned himself into the New Hanover County Courthouse on Thursday.

Thompson received a $50,000 secured bond and is charged with Assault Inflicting Bodily Injury and Felony Hit and Run.