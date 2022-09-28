Wilmington Police arrest man allegedly involved in Emory Street shooting

An 18-year-old has been arrested for an alleged shooting (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for an alleged shooting last week.

Demirion Barnett was arrested around 6:30 pm on Tuesday for a shooting in the 900 block of Emory Street on September 19th.

According to police, the gunfire only resulted in property damage, with no injuries to people reported.

Barnett has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Discharging in City Limits, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.