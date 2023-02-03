Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting

Demirion Barnett has been arrested for a Wilmington shooting (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington.

WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers say they located a 16-year-old female juvenile who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

19-year-old Demirion Barnett of Wilmington was seen crouching beside a vehicle and subsequently arrested. Three guns were located under the vehicle which Barnett was crouched beside, according to police.

Investigators arrived on scene and executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered another firearm and nearly a half a pound of marijuana.

Barnett has been charged with three counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, three counts of Carrying Concealed Gun and one count of Possession of an Altered Serial Number.

He is currently being held without bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department through their Tip411 app or by phone at (910) 343-3609.