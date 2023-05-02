Wilmington Police arrest man following stabbing

Curtis Malloy has been arrested following a stabbing Monday (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man following a stabbing.

Units responded to a stabbing and possible shooting in the 400 block of Evans Street on Monday.

Officers say they spoke with a 59-year-old male victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being cut. The suspect also allegedly fired one round towards the victim but missed.

58-year-old Curtis Malloy left the scene but units were able to locate him shortly after. Police say multiple blades and a handgun were discovered in a nearby backpack.

Malloy was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging Firearm in a Reckless Manner and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

He is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.