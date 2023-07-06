Wilmington Police arrest man for alleged car break-ins
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly breaking into cars.
40-year-old Kevin Lamar Scott was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny.
He was placed under a $10,000 secure bond.
Police say the break-ins took place in the 200 block of Red Cross Street around 6:30 Thursday morning.
They say a witnesses gave a good description of the man they saw, which allowed the sergeant to locate the suspect.
Police say further victims were located and they identified property belonging to them.