Wilmington Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing person on Wellington Avenue

Michael Braysden has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly stabbing someone Wednesday night.

Michael Braysden, 45, of Wilmington has been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Wellington Avenue in reference to an assault. They arrived to find one person on the ground suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.