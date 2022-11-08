Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting on Independence Blvd on November 7, 2022 (Photo: viewer)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

According to a press release sent just before 7 p.m. Monday, WPD units are currently on the scene at 3950 Independence Boulevard in reference to an officer involved shooting.

Police say one suspect is in custody at this time.

No one was injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.