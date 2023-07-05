Wilmington Police arrest three men on firearm, property crime charges

Three men have been arrested for various charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been arrested on firearm and property crime charges.

Wilmington Police say they were dispatched to a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 6100 block of Dorsett Place around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the officer was taking the report they say a call came in that someone was trying to use a credit card that had been taken from the vehicle at a nearby store. Officers responded to the store and detained 52-year-old William Collins.

Wilmington Police Detectives conducted a follow up investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Christopher Kock for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Additional charges related to property crimes are pending against Collins and Kock.

Collins is under a $50,000 bond and Kock is under a $5,000 bond.

In an unrelated incident around 9:00 a.m., a WPD officer was patrolling near the 1400 block of Eastwood Road when he says he observed a person matching the description of an individual captured on video breaking into cars off of Eastwood Road last week.

The officer got out with the man, identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Comeford. The officer says he discovered Comeford had a probation violation and he was subsequently arrested.

When the officer searched Comeford it was discovered that he had two guns on him along with some marijuana. WPD detectives have taken out three additional charges on Comeford for property crimes.

Comeford is currently in the New Hanover County jail being held without bond.