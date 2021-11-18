Wilmington Police arrest two men for fatal crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal crash on Sunday, Nov. 7.

79-year-old Peter Anstatt from Wilmington died of his injuries sustained in the crash, which happened at Market St. and Station Rd.

Following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department’s Traffic Unit, police arrested 25-year-old Thomas James Blyth and 43-year-old William Riley Gates.

Both men are charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Operation, and Exceeding the Posted Speed.

The police investigation revealed that these two drivers were involved in a road rage incident that resulted in the crash that killed Anstatt.

Both men are currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention center.