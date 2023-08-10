Wilmington Police asking for help in naming newest member of Mounted Unit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has added a new horse to its Mounted Unit.

The 10-year-old male horse joined the department this week. This horse brings the total number of horses in the unit to four. There would have been five horses on the unit, but Officer Crescent died unexpectedly after serving the department for nearly two decades.

Several years ago, WPD Chief Donny Williams says the department made a plan to slowly replace the horses on the Mounted Unit as they aged.

The chief anticipates another horse will be added to the unit in the coming months.

“The Wilmington Police Department Mounted Unit has been around for well over 30 years,” Williams said. “It was started by Officer John Winecoff back in the late 80s. Throughout the years it has blossomed and grown and become a staple for our agency and for our downtown community.”

The department is looking to the public to help name the new horse. To submit your idea, click here.