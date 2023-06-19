WPD announces death of long-time police horse ‘Crescent’

WPD Horse 'Crescent' died over the weekend (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has lost one of its long-time members.

Officer ‘Crescent’ was a police horse who died over the weekend following a sudden illness.

He was rushed to NC State in Raleigh Saturday morning where a team of veterinarians determined that the colicking (a condition that causes severe abdominal pain, impaction, and is usually caused by problems in the gastrointestinal tract) he was suffering from was worse than originally believed.

For nearly 20 years, Crescent worked alongside his partners to serve and protect the Wilmington community. His partner of 17 years was Officer Jason Watts, who responded with Crescent to numerous service and community events.

Crescent was 22 years old. He is being cremated and his remains will be sent back to Wilmington.