Wilmington Police Department asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile, 15-year-old Lillie May Gifford.

According to police, Gifford was last seen on Friday around 11:30 pm in the 220 block of S. Kerr Avenue, with a hispanic male driving a silver GMC Yukon. She was wearing a pink shirt and a blue jeans with holes.

Gifford is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with brown eyes, a pierced nose and shoulder-length black hair.

If you see Lillie May Gifford, police urge you to call 911. You can also reach out the the Wilmington Police Department with information at 910-343-3609.