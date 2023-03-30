Wilmington Police Department holds ribbon cutting for its’ museum and education center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY NEWS) — A museum that will give visitors a look back at policing in the port city is now officially open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for the Wilmington Police Department’s Museum and Education Center.

There are information stations that people can learn more about the items on display, along with uniforms, photos and pieces of equipment used to serve and protect over the years

Lt. Stephanie Boucher, Wilmington Police Department, said this history that was once stored away, now has the chance to serve as an education tool for all who visit.

Lt. Boucher said, “Just seeing the crowd that came into see the museum. It makes me feel really good about what we put together as a team. A lot of hard work went into this museum to get it open today.”

Some of the first visitors of the museum said it gave them the opportunity to see the stories of their loved ones who were previously officers.

Tours must be scheduled by appointment online at this time.