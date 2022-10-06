Wilmington Police Department investigating shooting

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon ABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon on Thursday.

Units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.

Police say the shooter called 911 immediately and is cooperating with WPD detectives.

The injured male victim was transported to Novant Health NHRMC with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an isolated incident and is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.