Wilmington Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a man who has gone missing.

On Friday, Aug. 25, officers responded to the Long Leaf Mall Shopping Center in the 2800 block of S. College Rd. around 6:30 p.m. for a missing person call.

Officers were told Walter Daniel Stuart, 74, got into the driver’s seat of the car he rode to the mall in and drove off while his family member was in the store.

Police say the car was a silver BMW 528i, and the paint may look discolored or bad. The car has a North Carolina registration plate of TLN-9056.

Police say Stuart suffers from dementia and must also take daily medication for other medical conditions. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “Wharton” written on the front, as well as black jeans and grey shoes.

If you see Stuart, call 911 or the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.