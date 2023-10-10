Wilmington Police Department responds to an incident involving a person shot

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident involving a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police were called about a disturbance at the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road around 7:30p.m. the evening of Monday, October 9th.

A spokesman from the Wilmington Police Department recounted how a car with two people pulled up to the intersection. One passenger got out of the car and approached another car asking for help.

However, when officers arrived, the passenger had left the scene. The passenger reportedly received a ride from a separate vehicle to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say it is currently unclear where this person was truly shot or who may have been involved.

At this time, this is an open investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609, or use their Tip411 app to report anonymously.