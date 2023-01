Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

Police are looking for Anthony John Balkus IV (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person.

24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street.

He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you see him or have any information, you’re asked to call 910-343-3609 or dial 911.