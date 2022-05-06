Wilmington Police Department touts large drug bust making history for the department

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department touting a history-making drug bust for the city.

Police seized than 4,322 grams of Methamphetamine and over 744 grams of Cocaine. The amount of methamphetamine recovered has a street value of $500,000 dollars, and the cocaine seized has a street value of more than $45,000.

Officers also seized more than $13,000 in cash. It’s the largest meth drug bust, ever, for WPD. 26-year-old Marcos Montiel-Lopez and 31-year-old Bianca Leon-Perez were arrested, both are facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.

Wilmington Police say the bust is a joint effort with Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, SABLE, the DEA and the District Attorney’s Office.

“We will continue to do all we can, and importantly work with our community members to prosecute those that are out there selling illegal drugs,” said Donny Williams, Wilmington Police Chief.

“Product like this is not made in Wilmington, it’s not made in Burgaw, it’s pouring over our porous borders and the hundreds of miles from here. We need to do everything we can to meet the threat where it is,” said Ben David, New Hanover County District Attorney.

Montiel-Lopez and Leon-Perez are currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $10 million secured bond each.