Wilmington Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 rape cold case
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man in prison since 1997 for multiple convictions has received new charges from a 1995 rape, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Police say a recently-processed DNA rape kit linked 55-year-old Freddie Anthony Jackson to a rape that took place in 1995.
Jackson had already been serving time in prison since 1997 for 1st Degree Kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny, among several other charges.
Jackson’s new charges include 1st degree rape, 1st degree kidnapping and 1st degree sexual offense.
