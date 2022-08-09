Wilmington Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 rape cold case

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man in prison since 1997 for multiple convictions has received new charges from a 1995 rape, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say a recently-processed DNA rape kit linked 55-year-old Freddie Anthony Jackson to a rape that took place in 1995.

Jackson had already been serving time in prison since 1997 for 1st Degree Kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny, among several other charges.

Jackson’s new charges include 1st degree rape, 1st degree kidnapping and 1st degree sexual offense.