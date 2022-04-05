Wilmington Police investigate shooting on North 11th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting.

A WPD spokesman said it happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North 11th Street.

When units arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using keyword WPDNC.

The public can also use the Tip 411 app.