Wilmington Police investigating after man arrives at NHRMC with life-threatening gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Police say the man was driven to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A crime scene location has not yet been determined because the victim is in surgery.

Information gathered so far indicates this is an isolated incident. More details will be shared as they become available.