Wilmington Police investigating after teenager shot downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One teenager is in the hospital following a shooting downtown Wilmington.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a shotspotter alert at 6pm on Sunday evening at the corner of Rankin and Anderson Streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy had been shot. He was sent to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.