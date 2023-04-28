Wilmington Police investigating afternoon shooting on Hall Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Wilmington Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Hall Street after a ShotSpotter activation.

When units arrived, they located one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Wilmington Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call (910) 765-7822.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 84711 using the keyword “WPDNC”, or you can use the Tip 411 app.