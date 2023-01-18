Wilmington Police investigating death of missing person; suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is currently investigating the death a missing woman who disappeared on Friday.

KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen in the 1900 Block of Tradd Ct.

Upon further investigation, WPD says it has been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St in Wilmington on Friday.

26-year-old William Haven Hicks of South Carolina is in custody and is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping.

He is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department under no bond.

KC Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media, prior to her death, according to police.

If you or someone you know has any information, you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the WPD Tip411 app.