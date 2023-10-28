Wilmington Police investigating shooting near Gufford Drive

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Wilmington Police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Gufford Drive.

Around 1:40 p.m. units were dispatched to this address following a ShotSpotter notification.

[UPDATE: 4:49 p.m.] — Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile victims suffering from a gunshot wound. Both juveniles were transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD officers located the juvenile suspect nearby and placed him under arrest shortly after the shooting. A secure custody order was issued and that juvenile is now in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center.