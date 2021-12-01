Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Market Street, 1 person injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to a police spokesman, around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 3000 block of Market Street in Wilmington.

One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS. This is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.