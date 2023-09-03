Wilmington Police investigating shooting that killed one

Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that killed a 29-year-old man.

According to WPD, officers heard gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Circle. They found Shaquaunn Lamar Shuford of Wilmington suffering from gunshot wounds. Shuford was transported by EMS to Novant hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation and no other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609, or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.