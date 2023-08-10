Wilmington police looking for assault, robbery suspect

Wilmington police hoping surveillance images will help them track down assault/robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: Wave Transit)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are hoping surveillance images will help them identify a person they say is behind an assault and robbery on a Wave Transit bus.

According to the police report, a male assaulted another passenger on the bus around 4:40pm on July 21st. Following the assault, police say the male suspect took the victim’s cell phone and left.

The person assaulted and robbed required medical assistance.

Wilmington PD is asking anyone who can identify the person in the surveillance photos or has additional information on the assault and robbery to call them at (910) 343-3600.

You can also use the Tip 411 app to submit a tip anonymously.