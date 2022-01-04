Wilmington Police looking for man accused in threat, attempted theft

Man accused in attempted theft on December 12, 2021 (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say tried to steal a car last month.

According to a press release, on Sunday December 12, 2021, around 6p.m. the victim was getting gas at 610 Eastwood Rd, when an unknown man approached the vehicle and attempted to steal it after communicating certain threats. The victim manage to get the keys out of the vehicle and ran to safety inside the store (Scotchman) and called 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.