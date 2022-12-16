Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.

Wilmington Police car. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road.

Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.

Police say the man was driving a silver/gold colored Chevrolet Silverado Z71; the license plate is NY 8467-BDS.