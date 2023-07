Wilmington Police looking for missing teen

Giovanni Rodriguez (Photo courtesy: Wilmington Police Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez was last seen around 7:30pm on July 16th. He’s 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds… and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and mulit-colored shoes.

Police say if you’ve seen him to please call 911 or Wilmington Police and (910) 343-3607.