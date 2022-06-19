Wilmington Police make an arrest shortly after an early morning drive-by shooting that injured 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just before 3:00 am this morning, police officers were walking downtown when they heard gunshots from the area of Princess Street and Water Street.

As they ran in the direction of the gunfire, they encountered a 21-year-old female victim who had been standing on the curb and was shot by a female in a vehicle driving by.

Officers immediately began rendering first aid to the victim.

A second female victim arrived at the hospital shortly after in a vehicle. She was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims in this case suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

With the help of witness’s, the victim who knew the suspect, and confirmation from the Wilmington Police Department’s real-time crime center, they were able to quickly identify a suspect.

A felony vehicle stop was later conducted in the 500 block of N. 30th St., where 21-year-old Tatyana Zyterria Green was arrested without further incident.

She has been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, shooting from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Green is currently being held without bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.