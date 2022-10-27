Wilmington Police offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s just days away until Halloween. More people are expected to be out this year following the pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies are offering tips and tricks to keep Halloween a fun and safe event for everyone.

The Wilmington Police Department advises parents planning on taking their kids out on Halloween to have a planned route and activities, and begin in daylight hours.

For those planning to wear costumes, the Wilmington Police Department advises wearing ones that are light-colored and made from fireproof material. They also recommend avoiding realistic firearm props, and wearing masks while walking from house to house.

If your children have devices, Lt. Leslie Irving recommends turning on location tracking in case you get separated.

“Just be aware, we always call it situational awareness. So just be aware of your surroundings and what you’re going into and being involved in,” said Lt. Leslie Irving,

A timeless tip parents should inspect all candy, and only candy that has been wrapped and packaged should be eaten.

Wilmington Police is also encouraging trick-or-treaters and drivers to be on alert.

“We recommend you go below the speed limit, and just be cautious. Just remember how fast you’re going, because it takes some time for you to stop and just sure you have your lights on. Just be observant, — just be observant when you’re going into the locations, because you’re going to have a lot of people that’s going to be out and about,” said Lt. Irving. “That’s going to be walking down the street, and just remember the little ones out there, they’re thinking about the candy, –they’re not thinking about ok, I need to stop at the stop light, or the stop sign.”

Lieutenant Irving also advises adults planning to go to bars or parties on Halloween to also take proper precautions.

“There’s going to be a lot of Halloween parties, we know that. We expect that. We just ask you to be responsible. So, if you have a, if you’re going to a party, figure out in advance how you’re going to get home. Someone needs to be the designated driver, if you don’t have designated driver there’s a lot of services, car services, that you can provide that you can give them a call, it’s just not worth it getting behind the wheel,” said Irving.

If you are planning to trick or treat, Wilmington Police also encourages you to stay in familiar neighborhoods, only approach homes that have a porch light on.