Wilmington Police offers drivers safety tips on sharing road with school buses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first day of classes for many county school districts is Monday, August 29, and the Wilmington Police Department reminds drivers to be cautious on the road around school buses.

North Carolina’s law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is displaying its stop signal or flashing red lights, and when the bus is stopped for passengers getting on or off the bus.

On a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop, when a school bus is stopped.

For drivers on a two-lane with a center turning lane, all traffic from both directions must stop.

All traffic from both directions must stop on a Four-lane roadway, and only traffic following the school bus must stop on a four-lane roadway with a median.

Wilmington Police traffic unit officer, Biss Kistler, advises drives to be mindful of the law.

“The proper thing to do, is as soon as you see those yellow lights turn on, is just like a stop light. It doesn’t mean speed up and head on through, it means watch, caution, there’s going to be something changing in front of you, and you need to be cautious. When those red lights come on, it is a violation if you do pass that stopped school bus,” said Biss Kistler, WPD traffic unit officer.

According to NCDOT, in 2020 there were nearly 400 crashes involving school buses, which resulting in more than 230 injuries and two deaths. Five of those crashes involved buses in New Hanover County.

Wilmington Police’s traffic unit says passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person could be fined up to $500. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony, if the driver strikes an individual, and it is a Class H felony if the violation results in a death.

“If you do pass a stopped school bus in North Carolina, and you’re found guilty of that, that could be five points added to your license. In North Carolina, if you accrue more than twelve points in a 3-year period, your license is suspended. Plus, you’re putting yourself and children at risk,” said Kistler.

Drivers are also advised to look for children walking in the street, and when driving in neighborhoods with school zones.

“Just because you’re speeding, doesn’t mean you’re getting there any faster, and just because you passed that stopped school bus, doesn’t mean you get there any faster. You’re putting yourself and others at risk. As always, take time, be patient. If you’re just a little more patient, you’re going to keep yourself and these small children safe. They deserve to get to school safely,” said Kistler.

School buses are equipped with cameras that capture images and videos of vehicles that pass stopped buses. Police and the highway patrol can use those images and video to located and ticket the driver.